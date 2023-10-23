Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.61

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 11529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

