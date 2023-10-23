Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.87

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 13165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 149.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

