Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.87

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 13165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.83%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
