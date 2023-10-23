Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,784 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000. ASML comprises 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $583.75. The company had a trading volume of 174,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,457. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $437.12 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.70 and a 200-day moving average of $664.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

