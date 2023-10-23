Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.81. 368,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,348. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.35.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

