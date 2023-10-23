Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 6.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $63,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 399,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,635,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 302,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,531,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,074,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 368,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 241,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,301. The company has a market cap of $942.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.