Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $521,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.50. 290,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,398. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

