Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$53.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.57.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.93.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0772595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.