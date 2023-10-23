PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.79

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 57317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

The stock has a market cap of $951.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

