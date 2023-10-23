Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 104.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

