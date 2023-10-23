Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 536.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

