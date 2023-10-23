PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.69. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 133,022 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

