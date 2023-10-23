Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $258.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $281.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.54.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $250.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.