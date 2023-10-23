Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Purchased by Teramo Advisors LLC

Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Planet Labs PBC accounts for approximately 1.5% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Planet Labs PBC worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PL has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Spencer Marshall purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,630. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

PL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 287,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Stories

