Polymesh (POLYX) Price Up 65.6% Over Last 7 Days

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $105.42 million and $102.69 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 864,833,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

