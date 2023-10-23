Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ USMC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.