Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 271,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

