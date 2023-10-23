Provident Trust Co. Has $287.81 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Provident Trust Co. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 6.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $287,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $527.00. 308,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $488.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.86 and a 200-day moving average of $493.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

