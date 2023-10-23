Provident Trust Co. Takes $64.21 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,801,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,214,000. GSK makes up 1.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.09% of GSK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 638,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,144. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

