Public Joint Stock Company Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Head to Head Analysis

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Free Report) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Public Joint Stock Company Severstal pays out -23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salzgitter pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Severstal alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Severstal and Salzgitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Severstal N/A N/A N/A ($1.09) -20.14 Salzgitter $13.23 billion 0.10 $1.14 billion $0.95 2.59

Profitability

Salzgitter has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Severstal. Public Joint Stock Company Severstal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salzgitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Severstal and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Severstal N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter 4.15% 9.76% 4.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Severstal and Salzgitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Severstal 0 0 0 0 N/A Salzgitter 1 3 0 0 1.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Public Joint Stock Company Severstal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Public Joint Stock Company Severstal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Severstal

(Get Free Report)

Public Joint Stock Company Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, China, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel. The company produces iron ore pellets, iron ore concentrates, crushed stones, and ferrite strontium powder; and coking and steam coal, and hard coking coal concentrates; blast furnace unfluxed and fluxed pellets, as well as iron ore and steel. It also provides flat and long-rolled products, hot and cold-rolled flat products, galvanized and color coated products, and long-steel applications for use in automotive and construction industry; pipes for use in oil and gas pipeline projects; and cold-drawn steel products, steel shapes, railway fasteners, low carbon and high carbon wires, nails, steel fiber products, steel wire ropes, wire strands, steel meshes and fasteners, and carbonyl iron powders. In addition, the company engages in repair and construction, air transport, a ferrous scrap metal recycling, steel machining, and shipping and handling operations. It serves construction and service processing, oil and gas, energy, machinery, automotive, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Open Joint-Stock Company Severstal and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Severstal in December 2014. Public Joint Stock Company Severstal was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.