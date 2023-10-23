PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.44

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

