Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.37 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00007712 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $248.36 million and $41.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.14 or 0.05471390 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

