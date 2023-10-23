Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered Rathbones Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($25.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.82) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($25.18).
Rathbones Group Price Performance
Rathbones Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 16,301.37%.
Insider Activity at Rathbones Group
In other news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £712.74 ($870.58). Insiders have bought 60 shares of company stock worth $102,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.
