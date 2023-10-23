Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,074,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renasant by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Renasant Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

