ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lifted by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 5.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $329,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $147.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. ResMed’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

