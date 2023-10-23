Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 237,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 48.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

