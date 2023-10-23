Reviewing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.57 -$42.54 million ($0.13) -0.77 SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 1.10 -$10.29 million ($0.04) -0.45

SANUWAVE Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -821.49% -115.43% SANUWAVE Health -159.60% N/A -150.83%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Titan Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

