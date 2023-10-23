Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REXR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.76%.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

