Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $458,353.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,139 shares of company stock valued at $736,567. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

