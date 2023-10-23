Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 152.20 Average PT from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 152.20 ($1.86).

RR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 198.95 ($2.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.96. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 72.41 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.93).

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £10,442.88 ($12,755.44). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £10,442.88 ($12,755.44). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic purchased 14,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £31,277.58 ($38,203.96). Insiders purchased 24,989 shares of company stock worth $5,328,308 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

