Royal Bank of Canada Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $88.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.41.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

