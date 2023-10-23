Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $33.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.