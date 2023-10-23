SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Trading 26% Higher This Week

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $97.85 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,600,099,199 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

