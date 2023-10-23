Saybrook Capital NC Sells 500 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 2.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $109.81 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

