Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,613,860,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. 1,276,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,805 shares of company stock worth $8,287,318 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.