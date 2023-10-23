Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.55.

SEE stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

