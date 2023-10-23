ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $657.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $598.97.

NOW stock opened at $542.51 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $347.29 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

