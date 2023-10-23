SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Critical Contrast

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 7.19% 10.66% 8.60% SES -1.87% 3.67% 1.69%

Volatility and Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scienjoy and SES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.39 $28.03 million $0.38 7.58 SES $2.05 billion N/A -$35.82 million ($0.17) -34.06

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SES. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scienjoy and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A SES 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Scienjoy beats SES on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. It offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. The company also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to government, aeronautical, maritime, telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, and cloud industries. The company also offers video services, which includes end-to-end managed services to audience; and provides multi-screen and multi-device viewing experiences on linear channels, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and social media sites for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. In addition, it provides linear video aggregation and distribution, such as direct-to-home, direct-to-cable, and internet protocol TV households; hybrid video platform solutions; channel management solutions comprising playout; and live feeds and multiple redundancy content. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

