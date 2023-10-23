Shore Capital Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) to Sell

Shore Capital lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($140.47) to £111 ($135.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,174 ($99.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 8,106 ($99.01) and a 1-year high of £123.50 ($150.85). The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,868.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,520.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £104.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 5,473.68%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also

