Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 3,766 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

