Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 71 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

APD opened at $278.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.70 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

