Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of CZA opened at $81.46 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

