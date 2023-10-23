Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 5,809 Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 792.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTF opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $52.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

