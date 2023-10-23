Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 2,457 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $184.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $171.24 and a one year high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

