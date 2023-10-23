Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $38.42 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

