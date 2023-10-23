Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $563,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,295,251,000,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 253.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

