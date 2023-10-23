Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in KLA were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $462.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.08. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

