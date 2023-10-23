Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 361 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.