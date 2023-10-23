Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 8,309 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.