Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 15,631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,514,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 154,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.