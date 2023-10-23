Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,898 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $153.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.10 and a 1 year high of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

